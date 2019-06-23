202
Home » National News » The Latest: Police: Hawaii…

The Latest: Police: Hawaii crash victims were 9 men, 2 women

By The Associated Press June 23, 2019 3:24 pm 06/23/2019 03:24pm
Share
This June 2019 photo provided by Natacha Mendenhall shows Casey Williamson, left, and his mother Carla Ajaga in Possum Kingdom Lake, Texas. Mendenhall said her cousin Williamson, who worked at Oahu Parachute Center, was on board the skydiving plane that killed multiple people when it crashed Friday evening, June 21, 2019. She said her family has not been officially notified of his death. But they provided Honolulu police with Williamson's name and date of birth, and the police confirmed he was on the flight, she said. The 29-year-old Yukon, Okla., native started skydiving about two-and-a-half years ago. Williamson was his mother's only child, Mendenhall said. (Natacha Mendenhall via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on a plane crash in Hawaii that killed 11 sky divers (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Some details are starting to be released about the 11 victims who died when a plane carrying sky divers crashed near a small airport on the North Shore of Oahu.

Police told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the victims were nine men and two women.

Both women and three of the men were all in their late 20s. Police, who didn’t return messages to The Associated Press, didn’t have ages on the six others.

Names of the victims have not been released. A spokesman for the mayor’s office says the earliest any information will be released by the Honolulu medical examiner’s office will be Monday.

The crash appeared to be the worst U.S. civil aviation accident since a 2011 accident at the Reno Air Show in Nevada that killed the pilot and 10 spectators.

___

12:00 a.m.

Casey Williamson’s love of adventure led him to winter snowboarding in Vail, Colorado, and summer skydiving in Moab, Utah. A year-and-a-half ago, he found his way to Hawaii where he could skydive year-round.

On Friday, the 29-year-old was among 11 killed when their skydiving plane crashed and burned at a coastal airfield on the island of Oahu. No one on board survived.

It was the worst civilian aviation accident in the U.S. since 2011.

Williamson’s cousin Natacha Mendenhall says Williamson was his mother Carla Ajaga’s only child.

She says the family is very upset. She says his mother wants everyone to know how full of life and how loving her son was.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!