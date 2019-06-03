The Latest: Mall of America attacker gets 19 years in prison

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on sentencing for a man who admitted throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in April (all times local): 10:25 a.m. A man who…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on sentencing for a man who admitted throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in April (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

A man who threw a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Emmanuel Aranda showed little emotion and said almost nothing as he was sentenced Monday in Minneapolis. The 24-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty last month to attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the April 12 attack.

Authorities say Aranda told investigators he went to the mall “looking for someone to kill.” The child survived the attack but has required multiple surgeries for head trauma and broken bones.

His parents, who have requested privacy, had impact statements read in court. The boy’s father told Aranda ,”You chose to take your hate and your hurt out on my precious boy.”

Aranda’s mother, Becky, said her son is mentally ill. She said he belongs in a mental hospital, not prison.

___

8:20 a.m.

A man who threw a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota faces 19 years in prison when he’s sentenced.

Emmanuel Aranda is scheduled to be sentenced Monday before Hennepin County District Judge Jeannice Reding. The 24-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty last month to attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the April 12 attack.

Authorities say he told investigators he went to the mall “looking for someone to kill.” The child plunged almost 40 feet (12 meters). He survived head trauma and broken bones.

Aranda’s plea deal calls for prosecutors to drop an aggravated-circumstances component to the charge that could have meant an additional year in prison.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name and say his family requested privacy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.