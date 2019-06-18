The Latest: Photo of dead militant shown at Navy SEAL trial

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with killing an Islamic State prisoner in his care (all times local): 1:10 p.m. A military prosecutor says a decorated…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with killing an Islamic State prisoner in his care (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

A military prosecutor says a decorated Navy SEAL bragged about killing a teenage Islamic State prisoner in Iraq.

During opening statements in a court-martial Tuesday, Lt. Brian John showed jurors a photo of the dead, bandaged militant.

John says Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher texted friends the photo along with a note that said he “got him” with his hunting knife.

A defense lawyer told the seven-man jury that Gallagher treated the captive’s wounds and never killed him.

Attorney Tim Parlatore says the case is built on lies by junior SEALs who hated Gallagher. He says there’s no body, autopsy or forensic evidence to prove there was a killing.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

The politically charged case against Gallagher is expected to last two to three weeks.

10:05 a.m.

A jury has been selected to decide the fate of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with killing a teenage Islamic State prisoner in Iraq.

Five Marines and two Navy members were chosen Tuesday for the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher.

The jury is made up of five enlisted members, including a Navy SEAL and four Marines, a Navy commander and a Marine chief warrant officer.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder in the killing of a wounded prisoner and attempted murder in the shooting of two civilians from a sniper’s perch.

Gallagher says disgruntled platoon mates fabricated the charges.

Most of jurors have served in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The defense rejected several jurors, including the only woman. She’s a Marine major who advocates for military sexual assault victims.

12 a.m.

Combat veterans who said they lost friends and comrades in battle have been questioned as possible jurors in the California war crimes trial of a decorated Navy SEAL.

A jury is likely to be seated Tuesday in the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher at San Diego’s Navy base.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder in the killing of a wounded teenage prisoner and to attempted murder in the sniper shootings of two civilians in Iraq in 2017.

Gallagher claims disgruntled platoon mates fabricated the charges.

Seven Marines, four sailors and a Navy SEAL were questioned Monday during jury selection. Most served in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Each said they thought it possible that Navy SEALS could lie or make false allegations.

President Donald Trump has suggested he may pardon Gallagher.

