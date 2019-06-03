202
Home » National News » The Latest: Driver describes…

The Latest: Driver describes highway crash that killed 8

By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 2:21 pm 06/03/2019 02:21pm
Share
Alejandro Estrejo Resendiz stands at the spot where a van he was driving in the early hours of the morning collided with a truck, killing eight people, near Scooba, Miss., on Monday, June 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

SCOOBA, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on a Mississippi highway crash that left eight people dead (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The driver of a van that collided with a truck on a Mississippi highway says he was in his lane and tried to avoid the truck but could not.

The head-on crash killed all eight passengers in the van before dawn Monday near the Mississippi-Alabama line.

In an interview on the road shoulder near the crash site, Alejandro Estrejo Resendiz said he was driving the van.

Speaking through a translator, he told The Associated Press that the crash happened on a curve near a small bridge as the group of workers drove to Monroeville, Alabama, for jobs cutting trees. He said the truck pushed the van backward into the guardrail, where it came to rest.

The driver of the truck also survived. That driver’s name wasn’t immediately released.

___

8:50 a.m.

A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says a wreck on a rural highway has killed eight people.

Sgt. Andy West said the patrol received a call just before 3:30 a.m. Monday about the two-vehicle wreck on Mississippi Highway 16 east of Scooba, near the Alabama state line.

WTOK reported that Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a box truck and a passenger van collided head-on.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!