The Latest: Detroit man arraigned in LGBTQ shootings

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 3:23 pm 06/07/2019 03:23pm
DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on a man charged with fatally shooting three people and wounding two others because they were part of the LGBTQ community (all times local):

3:22 p.m.

A man charged with fatally shooting three people and wounding two others because they were part of the LGBTQ community has been arraigned on charges.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 18-year-old Devon Robinson of Detroit faces three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and five firearm counts in connection with the May 25 shooting. He pleaded not guilty.

A magistrate remanded Robinson to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 21.

Prosecutors say the shooting killed 21-year-old Alunte Davis, 20-year-old Paris Cameron and 20-year-old Timothy Blancher, all of Detroit. The prosecutor’s office says Davis and Blancher were gay men and Cameron was a transgender woman.

Records don’t list a lawyer for Robinson.

3:10 p.m.

9:36 a.m.

Authorities say a man charged with fatally shooting three people and wounding two others at a Detroit home had targeted them because they were part of the LGBTQ community.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 18-year-old Devon Robinson of Detroit faces three counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the May 25 shooting.

He’s due in court Friday. Records don’t list a lawyer for him.

Prosecutor’s spokeswoman Maria Miller provided the alleged motive in an email Friday but declined to release additional details.

Prosecutors say the shooting killed 21-year-old Alunte Davis, 20-year-old Paris Cameron and 20-year-old Timothy Blancher, all of Detroit. The prosecutor’s office says Davis and Blancher were gay men and Cameron was a transgender woman.

