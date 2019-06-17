The Latest: Arizona governor calls police video ‘disturbing’

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on Phoenix police pointing guns at a couple during a shoplifting investigation (all times local): 3:30 p.m. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says a video showing Phoenix police aiming guns and…

3:30 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says a video showing Phoenix police aiming guns and yelling profanities at a man and a pregnant woman holding a baby is disturbing and unacceptable.

But the Republican governor said Monday that he knows there’s more to the story and he’s withholding judgment on the officers’ actions until an investigation is done.

Ducey praised the transparency of Police Chief Jeri Williams and says he wants to see equal justice for everyone. Williams and Mayor Kate Gallego apologized over the weekend.

Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper say they want the officers fired. They have filed a $10 million claim alleging civil rights violations by officers.

The couple say their 4-year-old daughter had stolen a doll from a store without their knowledge, leading to the encounter last month.

12:55 p.m.

A man and his pregnant fiancée say they want Phoenix to fire the officers who pointed guns at them as police investigated a shoplifting report.

Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper say they don’t accept the public apologies of Police Chief Jeri Williams and Mayor Kate Gallego.

They say they haven’t received a face-to-face apology from anyone with the city since a bystander’s video emerged Friday.

It shows officers aiming guns and yelling profanities at a man and a pregnant woman holding a baby last month.

The couple say their 4-year-old daughter had stolen a doll from a store without their knowledge. They have filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations by officers.

A community meeting about the encounter is being held Tuesday.

10:05 a.m.

The Phoenix police union is urging calm amid the uproar over a videotaped encounter of officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a family last month while responding to a shoplifting report.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association says in a statement released Monday it will not form an opinion about what happened until an investigation into the May 29 incident is completed.

The parents say their 4-year-old daughter had stolen a doll from the store without their knowledge. They have filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations by officers.

A video released Friday shows officers pointing guns and yelling profane commands to a man and a pregnant woman holding a baby.

Both Police Chief Jeri Williams and Mayor Kate Gallego have publicly apologized.

