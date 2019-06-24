The Latest: Pickup driver to be arraigned on homicide counts

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly collision between a truck and motorcycles in rural New Hampshire (all times local): 4:50 p.m. The driver of a pickup truck in a crash that killed…

The driver of a pickup truck in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists will be arraigned Tuesday in a New Hampshire court on charges of negligent homicide.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is facing seven counts of negligent homicide after a brief court appearance Monday in Massachusetts.

The 23-year-old was arrested Monday at his home in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

A court spokesperson says Zhukovskyy is scheduled to appear via video conference at his arraignment in at Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, New Hampshire.

The charges have not been filed with the court, nor has a bail order been filed.

Defense attorney Donald Frank called Friday’s crash a tragedy but said it’s important to let the criminal justice system play out.

3:30 p.m.

3:10 p.m.

2:30 p.m.

1:40 p.m.

12:55 p.m.

The driver of a truck in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was arrested Monday morning at his home in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

He is expected to make a court appearance Monday afternoon in Springfield.

A man who answered the phone at the home of Zhukovskyy’s family and would identify himself only as his brother-in-law says the family is in shock and feeling the same pain as everyone else but couldn’t say whether the driver was right or wrong.

Investigators say Zhukovskyy’s pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles Friday on a two-lane highway in northern New Hampshire.

