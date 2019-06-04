The Latest: No doctor testimony in abortion case hearing

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on a dispute between the state of Missouri and a St. Louis clinic over renewal of the clinic’s abortion license (all times local): 2:45 p.m. A St. Louis judge…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on a dispute between the state of Missouri and a St. Louis clinic over renewal of the clinic’s abortion license (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

A St. Louis judge says testimony from non-staff doctors at Missouri’s only abortion clinic will not be necessary for a hearing that will determine if the clinic can remain open.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer on Tuesday agreed to throw out subpoenas for four doctors who worked briefly at the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis during their training. Stelzer’s ruling also set a hearing for Wednesday to consider Planned Parenthood’s request for a preliminary injunction to stop the state from forcing the abortion clinic to close.

Missouri’s health department declined to renew the clinic’s license to perform abortion procedures, which expired last week. The state cited concerns about patient safety and legal violations.

The judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order to allow the clinic to continue to perform abortions, at least until a decision is made on the injunction request.

2:10 p.m.

About 100 anti-abortion protesters have rallied outside Missouri’s only abortion clinic to show support for the state’s effort to force the clinic to stop performing abortions.

The rally Tuesday outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis came as a judge was considering whether physicians who worked briefly at the facility must be required to cooperate with a state investigation.

The state declined to renew the clinic’s license, which expired last week, citing compromised patient safety and legal violations. Judge Michael Stelzer issued a temporary restraining order Friday to allow the clinic to continue to perform abortions.

Clinic leaders say the state’s move is part of an effort by an anti-abortion administration to eliminate the procedure in Missouri. Speakers at the rally lauded the state for going after the clinic.

The state has subpoenaed physicians who worked at the clinic but who are not on staff. The physicians’ lawyers are trying to get the subpoenas thrown out. A judge is considering their request.

11:10 a.m.

Lawyers for physicians who worked briefly at a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis have told a judge that their clients had no information to aid in the state of Missouri’s investigation of the clinic as part of an abortion license renewal.

The comments came during a court hearing Tuesday. The state declined to renew the clinic’s license, which expired last week, citing compromised patient safety and legal violations. Clinic leaders say the move was part of an effort by an anti-abortion administration to eliminate the procedure in the state. A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday to allow the clinic to continue to perform abortions.

The state has subpoenaed physicians who worked under contract for the clinic. The physicians’ lawyers are trying to get the subpoenas thrown out. A judge is considering their request.

2:50 a.m.

Attorneys for the state of Missouri have subpoenaed physicians from the state’s only abortion clinic amid a legal fight over the facility’s license.

A St. Louis judge during a Tuesday hearing will weigh whether the physicians will be forced to testify. The state is demanding answers from the doctors in the midst of a lawsuit over the St. Louis Planned Parenthood’s license.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer intervened in the case just hours before the clinic’s license was set to expire Friday. He issued an order prohibiting Missouri from allowing the license to lapse.

The health department had declined to renew the license, in part because officials want to interview physicians at the clinic. The agency also cited concerns with “failed abortions,” compromised patient safety and legal violations at the clinic.

