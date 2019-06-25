Texas man who threatened Trump from prison gets 37 months

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Texas man who threatened President Donald Trump from a Louisiana prison has been sentenced to just over three years in federal prison. Buddy Keith Myers, 24, of Simms, Texas,…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Texas man who threatened President Donald Trump from a Louisiana prison has been sentenced to just over three years in federal prison.

Buddy Keith Myers, 24, of Simms, Texas, was sentenced Monday for threatening the president, prosecutors said Tuesday. He’d faced up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Myers pleaded guilty Aug. 28.

A statement filed with his plea says he told investigators the threats were serious. He wrote letters in 2018, threatening Trump with death or injury. He drafted most on inmate request forms, giving some to officials at Allen Correctional Center and mailing at least one to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, according to the statement.

Myers finished a 5-year sentence for attempted carjacking while in federal custody for the threats, state corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said.

He said Myers had been scheduled to get out of prison early for behaving himself and completing prison programs, but was turned over to federal marshals on his early release date last year.

“Because of the federal detainer, he didn’t get good-time parole,” Pastorick said.

This story has been corrected to show Myers is from Simms, Texas, not Gibbs, Texas.

