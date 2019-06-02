202
Home » National News » Texas governor signs state…

Texas governor signs state ban on red-light traffic cameras

By The Associated Press June 2, 2019 3:15 pm 06/02/2019 03:15pm
Share
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, a sign warns motorists of the presence of a red light camera in Chicago. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law Saturday, June 1, 2019 that bans red-light traffic cameras in Texas. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law banning red-light traffic cameras in the nation’s second-largest state.

Abbott tweeted Saturday that he signed off on the ban, which takes effect Sept. 1.

Such cameras take images of vehicles entering intersections when red stoplights are lit. Drivers are usually fined $75.

Critics say red-light cameras are unconstitutional and contribute to traffic accidents. Supporters say red-light cameras help make streets safer and generate funds for cities and other government entities.

An amendment lets cities keep operating the cameras until their contracts with vendors expire, although some communities have begun negotiations to terminate the deals earlier. The law also prevents counties and Texas officials from refusing to register a vehicle amid unpaid red-light camera tickets.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News Living News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!