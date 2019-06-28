202
Texas girl Maleah Davis’ death ruled a homicide

By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 5:51 pm 06/28/2019 05:51pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say a medical examiner’s office has concluded that a 4-year-old Houston girl who was missing for several weeks died from “homicidal violence,” but work remains to determine what exactly happened to her and who was responsible.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo Friday asked for patience as investigators continuing working.

Acevedo says the girl’s death was not an accident.

Acevedo says authorities will likely provide an update on the final charges in the next few weeks.

Derion Vence, the ex-fiance of Maleah’s mother, remains jailed on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Vence had claimed Maleah was abducted last month.

Authorities found Maleah’s remains outside Hope, Arkansas, after a community activist informed police Vence had told him he had disposed of her body there.

National News
