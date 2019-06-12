202
Tennessee shooting involving task force under investigation

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 11:21 pm 06/12/2019 11:21pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee are investigating a shooting involving members of a regional fugitive task force.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that its agents were on the scene of a shooting in Memphis on Wednesday night.

The state police agency says the shooting involves the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, which includes the U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or deaths associated with the shooting.

Memphis Police Department officers were called in to help with traffic control. No Memphis police officers were involved in the shooting.

TBI said it would have an update later.

