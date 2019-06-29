202
Tennessee officer shoots, kills man in return fire

By The Associated Press June 29, 2019 3:37 pm 06/29/2019 03:37pm
SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say a police officer has fatally shot a man who fired first at the officer.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information shows Smyrna Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home Friday night.

The TBI says a man reportedly had shot a gun inside the home and another resident was barricaded inside a different room.

The TBI says reports from the scene indicate that when an officer entered the home, 76-year-old William Lamb shot at the officer, who then returned fire and struck the man.

The agency says Lamb was pronounced dead at a hospital and no officers were injured.

