202
Home » National News » Suspect in 2012 Missouri…

Suspect in 2012 Missouri fatal shooting found dead in Mexico

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 4:05 pm 06/06/2019 04:05pm
Share

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (AP) — The suspect in a 2012 fatal shooting at a Missouri cookout has been found dead in Mexico.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office says U.S. marshals notified investigators that Martin Meza had been found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Meza was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the August 2012 shooting of 51-year-old Abel Iberra in Pierce City. He had been on the run since the shooting.

Ibarra had previously dated Meza’s sister. Investigators said shooting happened during an argument at a cookout in Meza’s backyard. Ibarra’s body was later found in a wooded area about two miles from Meza’s home.

No further details about Meza’s death were released.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!