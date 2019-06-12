202
“Suge” Knight’s business partner pleads in video sale case

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 6:28 pm 06/12/2019 06:28pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The business partner of Marion “Suge” Knight has pleaded no contest to selling sealed video evidence from his murder trial.

Mark Blankenship entered a plea Wednesday to a count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Prosecutors say Blankenship and Knight’s girlfriend arranged to sell surveillance video from a Compton hamburger stand of Knight hitting two men with his truck in 2015. One man died.

TMZ bought the video for $55,000 after a judge in Knight’s murder case had barred its public release.

Blankenship was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $55,000 in restitution to the hamburger stand.

His co-defendant, Toi-Lin Kelly, pleaded no contest to conspiracy in 2017 and received probation and community service.

Knight is serving a 28-year sentence after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

