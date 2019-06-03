202
South Carolina trooper, driver shot in failed traffic stop

By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 3:53 pm 06/03/2019 03:53pm
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A failed traffic stop in South Carolina ended with the driver and a state trooper shooting each other.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith says Trooper Paul Wise attempted to pull over a car late Sunday in York County for a suspected seat belt violation, but the driver fled. Smith tells news outlets the ensuing pursuit ended with the driver fleeing his car on foot and shooting Wise, who was wearing body armor.

Smith says the trooper then shot and arrested the driver. The men were hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life threatening, and the trooper was released Monday.

Authorities said the driver, 27-year-old Willie Bernard Wright of Gaffney, would face charges once released from the hospital.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

