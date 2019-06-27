202
South Carolina law enforcement helicopter crashes at airport

By The Associated Press June 27, 2019 12:12 pm 06/27/2019 12:12pm
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina law enforcement say a helicopter on a flying mission crashed at an airport.

News outlets report the SC Law Enforcement Division copter crashed at Summerville Airport Wednesday. The pilot was the only one in the helicopter and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton told WCIV that the copter had been conducting sweeps for marijuana fields. The pilot was attempting to refuel when the copter crashed.

Enforcement agency spokesman Thom Berry says this is the first time a helicopter from the agency crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

