202
Home » National News » Small fire burns at…

Small fire burns at oil refinery that shook with explosions

By The Associated Press June 22, 2019 6:12 pm 06/22/2019 06:12pm
Share
Flames and smoke emerge from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in Philadelphia, Friday, June 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A very small fire is burning at the East Coast’s largest oil refinery a day after explosions and a predawn blaze that shook homes, sent a fireball aloft and caused some minor injuries, company officials said Saturday.

Workers tried to isolate the remaining line feeding the fire, but access is limited “due to the damage and instability of the remaining structure,” Philadelphia Energy Solutions said. Officials haven’t decided whether to let fire burn itself out, “but that may occur before we can safely isolate it,” a spokeswoman said.

“Managing the small existing fire in this manner is safest for the environment, (company) employees, and the surrounding community to bring the incident to a safe conclusion,” the company said in a statement.

The blaze at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex broke out around 4 a.m. Friday at a tank containing a mixture of butane and propane. Five workers were treated for minor injuries, and nearby residents were asked to stay inside. The cause remained unclear.

The Philadelphia Fire Department has been conducting air monitoring every two or three hours, focusing on the perimeter of the refinery and surrounding neighborhoods, the department said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!