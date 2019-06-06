202
Home » National News » Shoplifting suspect shot by…

Shoplifting suspect shot by officer has ‘significant damage’

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 10:48 am 06/06/2019 10:48am
Share

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — An attorney for a shoplifting suspect who was shot in April by a suburban St. Louis police officer says she has “significant damage to her internal organs.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the comments came Wednesday during a brief hearing for Ladue Officer Julia Crews. She’s charged with second-degree assault for shooting Ashley Hall. The judge set the next hearing for July 3, but prosecutors likely will seek a grand jury indictment before then.

The shooting happened April 23 outside a grocery store in Ladue, one of Missouri’s wealthiest communities. Crews told investigators she meant to use a stun gun to stop Hall from fleeing, but accidentally drew her gun.

Hall’s lawyer, Bill Holland, said the 33-year-old mother of five “continues to recuperate at home with her family.”

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!