Sheriff: Store wouldn’t let deputy wearing gun pick up ring

By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 7:26 pm 06/05/2019 07:26pm
STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says a jewelry store would not allow one of his deputies to pick up an engagement ring because he was wearing his service weapon.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell wrote on the department’s Facebook page that a uniformed deputy went to a Kay Jewelers store in Statesville during lunch Tuesday to pick up the ring he had purchased.

Campbell said the manager met the deputy at the door and told him he couldn’t enter the store while wearing the service weapon. The deputy told the manager removing the gun would violate department policy.

Campbell said the deputy left without the ring and called the encounter “difficult for us to comprehend.”

Kay Jewelers apologized on Twitter for “the mishandling of this matter.”

National News
