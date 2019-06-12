202
Home » National News » Sheriff: 2 dead in…

Sheriff: 2 dead in small plane crash in Louisiana

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 8:12 pm 06/12/2019 08:12pm
Share

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed the deaths of two people in a small plane crash on a river levee in Louisiana.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz tells news outlets the single-engine plane crashed Wednesday beside the Atchafalaya (ah-CHAF’-uh-leye-uh) River.

Killed were the pilot, 49-year-old Kirk Bellard, and a passenger, 38-year-old Marcus D. Guidry, both of Breaux Bridge, according to the sheriff.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the pilot and passenger were the only ones aboard. Lunsford says the plane went down shortly after midday under unknown circumstances.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!