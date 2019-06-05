202
Home » National News » Robert E. Lee statue…

Robert E. Lee statue for sale by Dallas draws $1.4M bid

By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 4:05 pm 06/05/2019 04:05pm
Share

DALLAS (AP) — A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee has drawn a bid of more than $1.4 million as Dallas seeks to sell the bronze sculpture that civil rights advocates call racist.

The Lone Star Auctioneers Inc. website says online bidding ended Wednesday. The top offer, of $1,435,000, was from a bidder identified only as LawDude.

The Dallas City Council last month designated the sculpture by Alexander Phimister Proctor as surplus property.

The artwork, depicting Lee and another soldier on horses, was unveiled in 1936. Dallas required a minimum bid of $450,000, which was the cost to remove the statue from a park in September 2017 and for storage.

The auction house Wednesday referred questions to the city. A message left with the Dallas public information office wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!