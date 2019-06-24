202
Republicans criticize Montana governor for flying pride flag

By The Associated Press June 24, 2019 6:42 pm 06/24/2019 06:42pm
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s Republican legislative leaders are criticizing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock for flying the gay pride rainbow flag instead of the state flag over the weekend.

House Speaker Greg Hertz and Senate President Scott Sales accused Bullock Monday of disrespecting the state flag that flies over the Capitol in Helena in an attempt to stand out in his long-shot presidential campaign.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Bullock requested the flag to fly on behalf of the LGBTQ community and Saturday’s Big Sky Pride parade in Helena.

Bullock spokeswoman Marissa Perry says the rainbow flag was raised in celebration and in recognition of the gay community’s contributions, and not as a political statement.

She notes the Montana state flag also is replaced by the Irish flag each year on St. Patrick’s Day.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

