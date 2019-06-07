202
Remains of Colorado man killed at Pearl Harbor identified

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 12:57 pm 06/07/2019 12:57pm
LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — The remains of a sailor killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 have been identified as a 23-year-old Colorado man.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that the U.S. Defense Department says baker 2nd Class David L. Kesler of Berthoud was on board the USS Oklahoma when it was hit by multiple torpedoes and capsized on Dec. 7, 1941.

Kesler was among 429 crewmen on the ship who died in the attack.

To identify Kesler’s remains, agency scientists used DNA and anthropological analysis as well as circumstantial and material evidence.

Information from: Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald, http://www.reporterherald.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

