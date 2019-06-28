202
Home » National News » Records: Man found dead…

Records: Man found dead in car’s trunk had 16 stab wounds

By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 12:45 pm 06/28/2019 12:45pm
Share

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Court records show a man whose body was discovered in the trunk of a car following a police pursuit in Arkansas had been stabbed at least 16 times.

Keith Ashlock is charged with first-degree murder after authorities discovered the body of 65-year-old Jimmy Fryar inside the trunk of a Cadillac on April 30 . Jail records show Ashlock remained in custody Thursday in lieu of $200,000 bond. The Sentinel-Record reports he is to be arraigned Monday in circuit court.

An affidavit says Ashlock told police he stabbed Fryar during an argument after Fryar refused to leave his home, then put his body in the trunk and “just drove around” until he was pulled over.

A gag order has been issued in the case preventing attorneys and authorities from speaking publicly about it.

___

Information from: The Sentinel-Record, http://www.hotsr.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!