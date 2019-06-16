202
Rapper T.I. and Atlanta church work to end mass imprisonment

By The Associated Press June 16, 2019 2:27 pm 06/16/2019 02:27pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Music artist T.I. is lending his voice to a project involving the late Martin Luther King Jr.’s home church in Atlanta.

Ebenezer Baptist Church plans a three-day conference at the historic church in Atlanta to address mass incarcerations.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock said in a statement that the End Mass Incarceration Conference will run Monday through Wednesday at the church.

Warnock said goals of the conference include helping communities to fight the rise of the prison industrial complex in the United States and systems that unfairly imprison people of color.

Ebenezer said T.I. will be participating in helping to bail out of jail dozens of poor and working-class citizens in the Atlanta area.

