Rapper Scarface running for city council in Houston

By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 5:57 pm 06/10/2019 05:57pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A member of the iconic rap group the Geto Boys is hoping to trade beats and rhymes for politics.

Scarface, whose real name is Brad Jordan, announced over the weekend that he plans to run for a Houston City Council seat.

The Office of the City Secretary confirmed Monday that Jordan had filed paperwork naming his campaign treasurer.

The 48-year-old Jordan first made his announcement on Instagram on Saturday, saying “I’m offering myself for service as the next Houston City Councilmember for District D.”

Jordan, who grew up in Houston, gained fame in the late 1980s with the Geto Boys before launching a successful solo career.

The announcement comes after another Geto Boys member, Bushwick Bill, died Sunday of pancreatic cancer.

