Rain prompts rescues, evacuations in southwest Missouri

By The Associated Press June 24, 2019 11:04 am 06/24/2019 11:04am
NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — Heavy rain and flash flooding inundated parts of southwest Missouri during the weekend, prompting water rescues and evacuations.

Battalion Chief Roy Haskett in Neosho said first responders rescued 31 people after 4 to 6 inches of rain fell in the Newton County town Sunday. Some rescues were conducted in the Jolly Mill community near Pierce City.

About 20 homes were evacuated in Seneca and the McDonald County town of Anderson was nearly closed off after floods destroyed a bridge in the downtown.

No serious injuries were reported. Haskett said one of the water rescue victims had a heart issue during the rescue and was hospitalized.

The National Weather Service says the water has begun to recede, with dry weather and highs in the 80s forecast for the week.

