202
Home » National News » Protesters strip, get painted…

Protesters strip, get painted in Times Square

By The Associated Press June 15, 2019 7:28 pm 06/15/2019 07:28pm
Share
Participants march down Broadway during a Protest Against Divisiveness sponsored by Human Connection Arts in New York on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Several dozen people stripped naked and had their bodies painted as part of what was billed as a protest against "divisiveness." (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Several dozen people stripped naked and got their bodies painted in New York’s Times Square as part of what was billed as a protest against “divisiveness.”

The event Saturday was organized by body artist Andy Golub. He has staged similar nude Times Square protests in years past.

Golub said the world we’re living in “is very divisive.” He said people have “much more in common” than they are different.

Samantha Walsh traveled from Toronto to take part. Walsh, who uses a wheelchair, said body painting disrupts the way people think about “whose bodies are valuable.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!