Protester arrested at Jeff Bezos Amazon conference in Vegas

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 9:11 pm 06/06/2019 09:11pm
Security removes a protestor, second from left, from the stage as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman was arrested Thursday after approaching Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos and yelling about chicken farms on stage at a conference in Las Vegas, authorities said.

Bezos’s appearance at Amazon’s re:Mars event at the Aria resort was briefly interrupted before the woman was surrounded by security guards and ushered away.

Direct Action Everywhere spokesman Matt Johnson identified the protester as 30-year-old Priya Sawhney of Berkeley, California.

Sawhney was held on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing and may face more serious charges, Las Vegas police Officer Laura Meltzer said.

Bezos was explaining plans to send satellites into space when the woman appeared on stage.

Johnson said Sawhney was protesting conditions at a California poultry farm that supplies Amazon.

She never got close to Bezos, who remained seated opposite a moderator to whom he joked, “Do you have a response to that?”

Topics:
Business & Finance National News Tech News
