Prosecutors to appeal would-be bomber's 16-year sentence

Prosecutors to appeal would-be bomber’s 16-year sentence

By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 9:37 pm 06/19/2019 09:37pm
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals office shows Chicago terrorism suspect Adel Daoud. Federal prosecutors plan to appeal the 16-year prison sentence given to Daoud for trying to kill hundreds of people by detonating what he thought was a car bomb outside a crowded Chicago bar in 2012. (U.S. Marshals office via AP, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors plan to appeal the 16-year prison sentence given to a man for trying to kill hundreds of people by detonating what he thought was a car bomb outside a crowded Chicago bar in 2012.

Prosecutors requested a 40-year sentence for Adel Daoud, who entered an Alford plea last November.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch on Wednesday filed notice with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals of plans to appeal Daoud’s sentence. A spokesman for Lausch had no comment on the decision.

Daoud’s attorney, Thomas Durkin, is calling the move to appeal the sentencing “a cruel, wrong-headed and stupid decision.”

In imposing the sentence last month on the 25-year-old Daoud, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman criticized the FBI for appearing to take advantage of Daoud’s extreme immaturity.

