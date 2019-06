Prosecutor responds to detective supporting LGBT executions

By The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee district attorney is reviewing all pending cases investigated by a detective who has said the government should execute gay people.

Knox County District Attorney Charme (SHARM’) Allen announced the action Wednesday in a statement after news outlets reported that detective Grayson Fritts made the remarks in his role as pastor of the All Scripture Baptist Church.

In sermons posted on the church’s Facebook page, Fritts preaches that gay people should be arrested and executed.

Speaking to news outlets Wednesday, Fritts said his beliefs didn’t affect his work in the sheriff’s office. He no longer works there after taking a buyout.

Allen says she’s reviewing pending cases involving Fritts for any potential bias. She is also assigning an assistant district attorney to receive complaints about closed cases.

