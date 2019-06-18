202
Prosecutor: Man pulled from debris after house blast dies

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 4:21 pm 06/18/2019 04:21pm
RIDGEFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man pulled from the rubble of a New Jersey home following an explosion has died.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said 48-year-old Mark Schellack died early Tuesday at Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

Prosecutors said Schellack was badly burned in the 11:30 a.m. Monday explosion of his home in Ridgefield, just outside New York City.

An off-duty police officer and first responders pulled him from debris in the rear basement portion of the home. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center but later flown to Saint Barnabas.

Prosecutors said the explosion is under investigation but “it appears that the source was natural gas.” They said PSE&G reported no leaks in the gas line, indicating the blast was due to something within the residence.

