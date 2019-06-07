202
Police: Tennessee man who confronted officers with gun shot

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 1:58 pm 06/07/2019 01:58pm
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee police officer shot a man who confronted officers with a gun.

News outlets cite a statement from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department that says officers were confronted Friday morning by a man with a gun and shot him.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that Bristol officers were helping a homeowner serve a court order on her estranged husband. The statement says when police and the woman entered the home, a man confronted them and at some point reportedly reached for a gun, which led to one officer firing his weapon.

Police say the man was hit and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition wasn’t immediately available. No officers were injured.

Police have not released the identities of the wounded man or the officer.

