Police: Student stabs principal during graduation rehearsal

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 11:05 pm 06/14/2019 11:05pm
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey principal was stabbed at a school during a rehearsal for eighth-grade graduation.

A Rutherford police release says a 14-year-old male student ran across the Washington School gymnasium on Friday morning and struck the Union School principal in the chest several times. The student then turned around, dropped the knife and put his hands in the air.

The principal was identified as Kurt Schweitzer. Both he and the student were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening wounds. Rutherford Public Schools Superintendent Jack Hurley tells the Bergen Record that Schweitzer is “a little shaken” but physically fine.

Hurley declined to comment on possible disciplinary actions against the student, who’s been charged with aggravated assault and weapon possession counts.

Rutherford police will attend Wednesday’s graduation as a precaution.

