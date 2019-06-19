Police release video, search for brawlers at kids’ game

202
June 19, 2019
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say they are investigating a fist fight between adults over a teenage umpire’s calls during a youth baseball game involving 7-year-olds.

Video shot by spectators shows men exchanging punches on the field.

Lakewood police spokesman John Romero said police want help identifying a man shown punching the side of another man’s head, knocking him to the ground. Police posted the video Tuesday on Facebook .

Romero says police went to the field near an elementary school on Saturday after reports of a fight at the game for 7-year-olds.

Romero says the umpire whose calls apparently angered some coaches and parents is 13.

He says four people involved have been cited for disorderly conduct. Several adults were injured but none required treatment at a hospital.

