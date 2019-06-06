202
Police officer injured, suspect killed in St. Louis shooting

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 3:06 pm 06/06/2019 03:06pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man being sought on a federal weapons charge is dead and a police officer critically injured after a shootout in St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before noon Thursday. Names of the officer and the 26-year-old suspect have not been released.

Police Chief John Hayden says the U.S. Marshals Service asked police to help capture the man, who was also wanted on a parole violation. Hayden says the man was on parole related to a homicide.

Officers converged on the man’s car about a block from Powell Symphony Hall. The man ran. Hayden says the man turned and fired a gun, striking a 37-year-old officer in the right thigh.

A second officer shot at the suspect. Hayden didn’t know whether the officer who was struck also shot at the man.

National News
