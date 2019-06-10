202
Police kill man after shots fired at vehicles on interstate

By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 5:43 pm 06/10/2019 05:43pm
Crews work the scene a fatal officer involved shooting on I-35 in Oklahoma City Okla. on Monday, June 10, 2019. (Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City say they fatally shot a man who was shooting at vehicles along an interstate.

Investigators say at least four vehicles on Interstate 35 were struck by gunfire Monday morning before police and the shooter exchanged fire. There have been no reports of injuries to motorists.

The gunman has not been identified. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed part of I-35 to investigate.

It’s the second time in days an Oklahoma City freeway has been closed because of a shooting.

In an unrelated incident, part of Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City was closed Saturday after shots were fired from one vehicle into another, killing one person and injuring a second.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

