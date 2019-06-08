202
Police: Deputy filmed sex act involving mother, baby

By The Associated Press June 8, 2019 4:19 pm 06/08/2019 04:19pm
ST. GABRIEL, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy filmed a mother performing a sex act on her 1-year-old boy.

News outlets report St. Gabriel Police arrested Shaderick Jones on Friday on multiple charges including principal to first-degree rape.

The boy’s mother was arrested Saturday on a charge of first-degree rape and incest. According to WAFB-TV, she told investigators she was coerced into performing the sex act because Jones had a traffic arrest warrant against her.

Jones had worked for the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office since 2015. He was fired after his arrest.

It’s unknown if Jones has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says someone showed police footage of the incident, which is believed to have occurred early Thursday. He described what he’d seen as “sick.”

