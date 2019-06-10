202
Suspect arrested after woman found chained in basement

By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 10:21 pm 06/10/2019 10:21pm
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A suspect is in custody after police in New York say a woman was found chained in a basement.

Police in Niagara Falls tell WIVB that Michael Ciskiewic was arrested Monday on charges of kidnapping, burglary, rape, assault and menacing with a weapon after he was found hiding in a nearby industrial area. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

Police had been searching for the suspect after receiving a call about an assault early Sunday morning. They found a broken window and blood but no one was at that home.

The woman’s family was unable to make contact with her and police returned with a bloodhound. The dog tracked her to another home nearby where she was rescued. The woman was treated at a hospital and released.

Topics:
National News
