202
Home » National News » Police arrest naked intruder…

Police arrest naked intruder at Southern California home

By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 12:03 pm 06/03/2019 12:03pm
Share

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman says she and her twin daughters were terrorized by a man who stripped out of his clothes and wielded a hammer he took from her garage after breaking into their home.

Rachel Bollin tells KABC-TV she ran into her 7-year-old daughters’ bedroom after she heard the man shatter the sliding glass door of her Corona home early Saturday.

Bollin says she locked the door and called 911 as the intruder walked upstairs.

The man banged on the door and then entered another bedroom where he smashed walls.

Bollin says she thought they were going to be killed.

Police arrived and arrested the 43-year-old man on burglary charges.

Police say the man was under the influence of drugs when he broke into the home.

___

This story corrects day of incident to Saturday.

___

Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!