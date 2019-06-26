202
Gunman kills 2 at California car dealer, kills himself

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 11:15 am 06/26/2019 11:15am
Police investigate at the scene of a shooting at the Morgan Hill Ford Store in Morgan Hill, Calif., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Police say at least three people were shot including the suspect in what may be a workplace confrontation. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (AP) — A man who had just been fired from a Northern California Ford dealership shot and killed two employees and then killed himself, police and witnesses said.

Police called to the Ford Store Morgan Hill Tuesday evening found a man dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot on the ground near the store’s service bays.

“In his hand was a firearm, a handgun,” police Sgt. Bill Norman told reporters in Morgan Hill, near San Jose in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Employees directed officers inside a building where they found two other men who had been shot and killed at the scene.

Police did not immediately identify the gunman or the victims.

Doug MacGlashan, who was working in the parts department, told KRON-TV that the gunman had just been fired from his job.

The service and parts director “had just fired a parts rep that he had said he was going to fire earlier in the day. And I guess the parts rep went outside, got a gun, went into the service and parts director’s office and shot him,” MacGlashan said.

The man also killed the parts manager, he said.

Video and photos showed police cars from several agencies swarming the dealership and employees hugging each other as they left the property.

Jablon reported from Los Angeles.

Topics:
National News
