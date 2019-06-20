Police: 1 dead, several injured in wrong-way crash with bus

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a passenger vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 65 in Kentucky crashed into a charter bus killing one and injuring several others. Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeremiah Hodges…

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a passenger vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 65 in Kentucky crashed into a charter bus killing one and injuring several others.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeremiah Hodges told news outlets the smaller vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when the crash occurred Thursday morning near Bonnieville.

He says the driver of the passenger vehicle died, the bus driver was seriously injured and eight of 39 passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that all southbound lanes were blocked between Bonnieville and Munfordville for several hours but had been reopened by midafternoon.

