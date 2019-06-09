202
Home » National News » Pilot, passenger injured in…

Pilot, passenger injured in Oregon small airplane crash

By The Associated Press June 9, 2019 2:16 am 06/09/2019 02:16am
Share
First responders work the scene of a plane crash, Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Medford, Ore. Authorities say the pilot and a passenger were injured after a small plane has crashed in Medford. (Andy Atkinson/The Medford Mail Tribune via AP)

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the pilot and a passenger were injured when a small plane crashed in an Oregon neighborhood following mechanical problems.

The Medford Mail Tribunereports the men aboard the private plane sustained minor injuries just before 2 p.m. Saturday when Medford police say the aircraft crashed into a tree in the yard of a Whittle Avenue home.

A police release says the plane had just taken off from Rogue Valley International Airport in Medford.

The Mail Tribune says witnesses saw the pilot and the passenger bloodied but walking before they were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their identities haven’t been released.

Police say no one on the ground was injured. The release identifies the plane as a single-engine 1947 Beechcraft Bonanza.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!