202
Home » National News » PHOTO GALLERY: A selection…

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press June 1, 2019 4:00 am 06/01/2019 04:00am
Share
People watch from the Liberty Memorial as a severe storm that dropped several tornados earlier approaches downtown Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes thick storm clouds over Kansas City, Mo., after tornadoes earlier in the day; migrants on an overcrowded boat travelling from Colombia to Panama and a tearful graduation at the military academy in West Point, N.Y.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of May 25-31, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!