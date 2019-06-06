202
Home » National News » Philadelphia Orchestra gets $55M,…

Philadelphia Orchestra gets $55M, its largest gift ever

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 5:24 pm 06/06/2019 05:24pm
Share
File-This July 13, 2018, file photo shows the Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by Kensho Watanabe, and Musical America's 2018 Instrumentalist of the Year, Augustin Hadelich, on violin performing during the second-to-last performance of the Philadelphia Orchestra of the Bravo! Vail season in Vail, Colo. A $55 million dollar donation has been given to the Philadelphia Orchestra, the largest gift in the orchestra's history. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a couple wishing to remain anonymous donated the money, which puts $50 million in the orchestra's endowment plus $5 million into the coffers for general operating costs. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A $55 million dollar donation has been given to the Philadelphia Orchestra, the largest gift in the orchestra’s history.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a couple wishing to remain anonymous donated the money, which puts $50 million in the orchestra’s endowment plus $5 million into the coffers for general operating costs.

Orchestra board chairman Richard Worley says it will become the cornerstone of a new endowment campaign. He says he’s feeling “overwhelming gratitude. This is very huge.”

Endowment is money kept in perpetuity, kicking off investment income each year used to offset operating costs. For decades, the orchestra’s endowment has been smaller than some of its peer groups across the country.

With the new gift, the current market value of the orchestra’s endowment is about $192 million.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!