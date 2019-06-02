202
Home » National News » Person arrested near White…

Person arrested near White House after stopping car, leaving

By The Associated Press June 2, 2019 10:43 pm 06/02/2019 10:43pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and much of 17th Street were on lockdown for a time Sunday night as authorities arrested a person whose vehicle stopped in front of a White House gate.

In a statement, the Secret Service says an individual driving a passenger car stopped at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue about 8:30 p.m. EDT and stepped out of the vehicle. When the individual ignored commands to return to the vehicle, officers arrested the person.

The Secret Service says the car was later declared safe.

President Donald Trump was not in the White House at the time of the arrest, having left for a trip to Europe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!