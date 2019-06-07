202
Home » National News » Partially electric airplane makes…

Partially electric airplane makes California test flight

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 5:19 pm 06/07/2019 05:19pm
Share

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A California company has conducted a test flight of a hybrid-electric airplane capable of carrying six people.

A pilot and flight engineer flew Ampaire Inc.’s modified Cessna 337 Skymaster over Camarillo Airport on Thursday.

The aircraft normally has two combustion engines, one in front and another at the rear, that turn propellers in a push-pull configuration.

Ampaire has replaced one engine with a battery-powered electric motor.

The company says the result is savings on greenhouse gas emissions and operating costs.

Ampaire aims to supply aircraft to short-haul regional airlines.

It plans to test a pre-production prototype this year on a Maui in partnership with Mokulele Airlines and hopes to achieve commercial operations in 2021.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News Tech News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!