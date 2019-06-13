202
Home » National News » Outbreak of Legionnaire's blamed…

Outbreak of Legionnaire’s blamed on hot water system

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 5:05 pm 06/13/2019 05:05pm
Share

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at a newly opened hospital outside Columbus has been traced to its hot water system.

The health department said at least 16 patients admitted to the 210-bed Mount Carmel Grove City hospital after its opening April 28 have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’. The disease is a severe form of pneumonia that’s caused by inhaling tiny water droplets containing the legionella bacteria. One of the patients, a 75-year-old woman, died.

Hospital president Sean McKibben said in a statement Thursday that the disease outbreak happened because of inadequate disinfection of the hot water system prior to the hospital’s opening.

He said a permanent supplemental disinfection system with constant monitoring and controls has been installed.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health & Fitness News Living News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!