Oregon Republican lawmakers continue climate bill boycott

By The Associated Press June 23, 2019 2:41 pm 06/23/2019 02:41pm
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate was again unable to conduct business because of a Republican boycott of the Legislature over major climate change legislation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Senate President Peter Courtney announced a lack of quorum Sunday.

Republicans fled the Capitol last week to deny the majority Democrats a quorum for the climate bill, intended to reduce fossil fuel emissions.

Unlike last week, Courtney didn’t ask the sergeant-at-arms to search the building for absent Republicans. He says staff members to conduct such a search don’t work Sunday.

The Capitol was closed Saturday on the recommendation of State Police, after anti-government groups threatened to join a protest planned inside the building.

One of the groups, the Oregon Three Percenters, had joined an armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

Government News National News
